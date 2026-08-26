Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.47%
Nifty IT index closed down 1.47% at 30318.85 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd fell 2.10%, Tech Mahindra Ltd shed 1.81% and Wipro Ltd dropped 1.52%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 2.04% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.27% and Nifty Infrastructure index has dropped 1.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.52% to close at 24207.75 while the SENSEX has declined 0.24% to close at 77472.94 today.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST