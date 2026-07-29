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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.32%, NIFTY jumps 1.10%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.32%, NIFTY jumps 1.10%

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 2.32% at 31123.1 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd added 4.51%, LTM Ltd gained 2.63% and Mphasis Ltd slipped 2.16%. The Nifty IT index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 2.30% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 2.31% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.10% to close at 24250.2 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.16% to close at 77654.6 today.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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