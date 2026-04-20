Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 0.90%
Nifty Media index ended up 0.90% at 1429.35 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 8.09%, Prime Focus Ltd slipped 5.07% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped 4.66%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 2.15% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 0.87% and Nifty Energy index added 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.05% to close at 24364.85 while the SENSEX increased 0.03% to close at 78520.3 today.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST