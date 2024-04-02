Sensex (    %)
                             
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.85%

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 1.85% at 1914.9 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd jumped 5.43%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 4.25% and Nazara Technologies Ltd added 2.02%. The Nifty Media index has increased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 29.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.67% and Nifty Metal index added 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.04% to close at 22453.3 while the SENSEX has declined 0.15% to close at 73903.91 today.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

