Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.86%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 1.86% at 2007.4 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.22%, Saregama India Ltd added 1.76% and Tips Industries Ltd rose 1.73%. The Nifty Media index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 25.30% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.83% and Nifty Realty index gained 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.13% to close at 23259.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.27% to close at 76490.08 today.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

