Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.13%
Nifty Media index ended up 2.13% at 1621.4 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 8.98%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 5.68% and Saregama India Ltd added 2.30%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.27% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.41% and Nifty Private Bank index added 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.64% to close at 24231.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.82% to close at 77537.72 today.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST