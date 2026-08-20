Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsManipur School HolidayTempsens Instruments IPOSajjan Kumar Death NewsIPhone 18 Pro seriesHindustan Power Solar Project in UPBWF Worlds Day 4Gold and Silver Price TodayWomen's Hockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.13%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.13%

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 2.13% at 1621.4 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 8.98%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 5.68% and Saregama India Ltd added 2.30%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.27% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.41% and Nifty Private Bank index added 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.64% to close at 24231.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.82% to close at 77537.72 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US equities end three session losing streak

US equities end three session losing streak

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

India to host the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting on 21st August 2026

India to host the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting on 21st August 2026

Barometers end with substantial gains; Nifty settles above 24,200

Barometers end with substantial gains; Nifty settles above 24,200

Rail Vikas Nigam receives order worth Rs 161 cr from East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam receives order worth Rs 161 cr from East Coast Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST