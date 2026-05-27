Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 3.05%

Nifty Media index ended up 3.05% at 1417.15 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 10.49%, Saregama India Ltd rose 5.37% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 3.99%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 3.70% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index increased 2.02% and Nifty Energy index gained 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.03% to close at 23907.15 while the SENSEX has declined 0.19% to close at 75867.8 today.

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