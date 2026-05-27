Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 3.05%
Nifty Media index ended up 3.05% at 1417.15 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 10.49%, Saregama India Ltd rose 5.37% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 3.99%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 3.70% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index increased 2.02% and Nifty Energy index gained 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.03% to close at 23907.15 while the SENSEX has declined 0.19% to close at 75867.8 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST