Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.86%
Nifty Media index closed down 2.86% at 1520.65 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 6.13%, PVR Inox Ltd shed 5.76% and Sun TV Network Ltd slipped 3.83%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 3.89% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 2.28% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.50% to close at 23779.15 while the SENSEX has declined 0.50% to close at 76132.81 today.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST