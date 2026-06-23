Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.22%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.16%
Nifty Metal index ended down 3.22% at 12669.1 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd slipped 7.90%, National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 5.97% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped 4.61%. The Nifty Metal index is up 38.00% over last one year compared to the 4.60% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 2.23% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.16% to close at 23824.1 while the SENSEX is down 1.16% to close at 76200.68 today.
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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 4:52 PM IST