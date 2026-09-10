Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 0.65%

Nifty Metal index ended down 0.65% at 13304.95 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd added 6.08%, Jindal Stainless Ltd slipped 2.61% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped 1.95%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 36.00% over last one year compared to the 5.99% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.57% and Nifty Media index added 0.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.20% to close at 23477.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.19% to close at 74902.59 today.

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