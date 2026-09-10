Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 0.65%
Nifty Metal index ended down 0.65% at 13304.95 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd added 6.08%, Jindal Stainless Ltd slipped 2.61% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped 1.95%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 36.00% over last one year compared to the 5.99% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.57% and Nifty Media index added 0.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.20% to close at 23477.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.19% to close at 74902.59 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 4:52 PM IST