Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.07%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.07% at 13317.45 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 4.20%, Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.49% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 2.22%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 38.00% over last one year compared to the 3.38% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 0.90% and Nifty Pharma index is down 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.10% to close at 23897.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.48% to close at 76515.43 today.

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