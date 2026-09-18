Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.51%
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.51% at 13052.6 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd added 8.12%, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained 5.66% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 4.14%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 31.00% over last one year compared to the 8.17% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.34% and Nifty MNC index added 1.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.33% to close at 23346.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.03% to close at 74294.96 today.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST