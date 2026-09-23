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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.40%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.40%

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.40% at 13302.35 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 6.57%, National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 3.19% and Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 3.17%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 31.00% over last one year compared to the 6.84% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index gained 1.32% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.50% to close at 23446.8 while the SENSEX increased 0.40% to close at 74828.25 today.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST