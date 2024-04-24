Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.69%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.69% at 9140.1 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd added 8.14%, NMDC Ltd gained 5.73% and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose 4.58%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 59.00% over last one year compared to the 26.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.60% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.15% to close at 22402.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.16% to close at 73852.94 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceRealme Narzo 70 seriesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon