Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.69%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.69% at 9140.1 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd added 8.14%, NMDC Ltd gained 5.73% and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose 4.58%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 59.00% over last one year compared to the 26.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.60% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.15% to close at 22402.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.16% to close at 73852.94 today.