Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.77%

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.77% at 9347.15 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd added 7.29%, Adani Enterprises Ltd gained 5.49% and Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 4.84%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 64.00% over last one year compared to the 20.76% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.86% and Nifty Auto index added 1.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.51% to close at 22217.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.45% to close at 73104.61 today.
First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

