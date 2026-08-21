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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 0.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 0.86%

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 0.86% at 13172.6 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd jumped 15.30%, Vedanta Ltd rose 4.10% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 3.66%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 39.00% over last one year compared to the 3.32% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.74% and Nifty Auto index has slid 0.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.08% to close at 24252 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.00% to close at 77540.83 today.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 5:50 PM IST