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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.53%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.53%

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 1.53% at 12740.2 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 3.06%, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 3.02% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 2.98%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 51.00% over last one year compared to the 3.24% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 0.88% and Nifty PSE index increased 0.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.14% to close at 24196.75 while the SENSEX has declined 0.16% to close at 77988.68 today.
 

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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