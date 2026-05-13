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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.18%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.18%

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 3.18% at 13290.8 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 14.32%, Vedanta Ltd added 6.00% and Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 5.51%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 50.00% over last one year compared to the 4.74% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.22% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.14% to close at 23412.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.07% to close at 74608.98 today.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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