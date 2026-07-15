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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 1.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 1.11%

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed down 1.11% at 12536.9 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd fell 2.67%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 2.22% and Hindalco Industries Ltd slipped 1.90%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 4.43% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 0.95% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.11% to close at 24078.5 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.17% to close at 77185.43 today.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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