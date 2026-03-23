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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 4.81%, NIFTY Crashes 2.60%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 4.81%, NIFTY Crashes 2.60%

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed down 4.81% at 10863.45 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd fell 8.23%, Steel Authority of India Ltd shed 8.02% and Jindal Steel Ltd slipped 6.71%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 3.59% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 4.74% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 4.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 2.60% to close at 22512.65 while the SENSEX has declined 2.46% to close at 72696.39 today.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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