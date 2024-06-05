Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 5.75%, NIFTY jumps 3.36%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 5.75% at 9496.6 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd added 11.10%, Steel Authority of India Ltd jumped 9.39% and Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 7.48%. The Nifty Metal index is up 59.00% over last one year compared to the 21.62% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 5.13% and Nifty Auto index gained 4.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 3.36% to close at 22620.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 3.20% to close at 74382.24 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon