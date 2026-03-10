Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.22%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.22% at 23214.25 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Wockhardt Ltd rose 3.34%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 2.73% and Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 2.59%. The Nifty Pharma index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 7.44% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.19% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.43% to close at 24131.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.30% to close at 77802.13 today.

