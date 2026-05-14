Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 2.74%, NIFTY jumps 1.18%
Nifty Pharma index closed up 2.74% at 24551.05 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Cipla Ltd gained 8.22%, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd jumped 5.58% and Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose 5.15%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 14.00% over last one year compared to the 3.96% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 2.04% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.18% to close at 23689.6 while the SENSEX added 1.06% to close at 75398.72 today.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST