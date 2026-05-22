Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 1.49%

Nifty Private Bank index ended up 1.49% at 26376.2 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Axis Bank Ltd rose 2.56%, Bandhan Bank Ltd gained 1.85% and ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 1.73%. The Nifty Private Bank index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 3.62% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.47% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.27% to close at 23719.3 while the SENSEX increased 0.31% to close at 75415.35 today.

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