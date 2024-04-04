Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index records a surge of 1.12%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty Private Bank index ended up 1.12% at 24012.35 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bandhan Bank Ltd rose 3.91%, HDFC Bank Ltd added 3.06% and City Union Bank Ltd jumped 2.84%. The Nifty Private Bank index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 28.24% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.08% and Nifty Bank index gained 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.36% to close at 22514.65 while the SENSEX increased 0.47% to close at 74227.63 today.