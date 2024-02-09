Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.66%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty PSE index ended down 2.66% at 9170.05 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Finance Corporation Ltd slipped 8.47%, REC Ltd shed 5.38% and NHPC Ltd dropped 5.17%. The Nifty PSE index is up 111.00% over last one year compared to the 21.73% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.54% and Nifty Bank index gained 1.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.30% to close at 21782.5 while the SENSEX added 0.23% to close at 71595.49 today.