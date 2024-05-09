Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 3.41%, NIFTY Crashes 1.55%

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty PSE index closed down 3.41% at 9626.6 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd fell 5.26%, Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 5.18% and NMDC Ltd shed 5.17%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 100.00% over last one year compared to the 19.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 2.97% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.55% to close at 21957.5 while the SENSEX has declined 1.45% to close at 72404.17 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon