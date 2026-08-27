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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 0.94%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 0.94%

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 0.94% at 8587.8 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, UCO Bank slipped 2.67%, Union Bank of India fell 1.61% and Punjab National Bank dropped 1.11%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 25.00% over last one year compared to the 2.51% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 0.89% and Nifty Metal index is down 0.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.48% to close at 24090.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.70% to close at 76933.59 today.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST