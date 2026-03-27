Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 3.86%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.09%
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 3.86% at 8249.45 today. The index is down 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda slipped 4.55%, Punjab National Bank fell 4.49% and Canara Bank dropped 4.45%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 31.00% over last one year compared to the 3.27% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 3.17% and Nifty Auto index has slid 2.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.09% to close at 22819.6 while the SENSEX is down 2.25% to close at 73583.22 today.
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST