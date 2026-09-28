Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.24%, NIFTY Crashes 1.56%
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 3.24% at 8026.1 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India dropped 5.76%, Bank of Maharashtra fell 4.75% and Union Bank of India shed 4.69%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 11.00% over last one year compared to the 7.60% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.12% and Nifty Energy index has slid 2.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.56% to close at 22780.25 while the SENSEX has slid 1.52% to close at 72771.72 today.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 5:16 PM IST