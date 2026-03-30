Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 4.56%, NIFTY Crashes 2.14%
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 4.56% at 7873.45 today. The index has slipped 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India dropped 6.43%, Punjab & Sind Bank slipped 5.79% and Bank of India fell 5.52%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 26.00% over last one year compared to the 5.05% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 3.82% and Nifty Financial Services index has slid 3.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 2.14% to close at 22331.4 while the SENSEX has slid 2.22% to close at 71947.55 today.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST