Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.33%

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.33% at 7456.75 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank rose 10.86%, UCO Bank gained 7.11% and Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 4.55%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 86.00% over last one year compared to the 23.96% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 0.97% and Nifty Realty index gained 0.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.11% to close at 22932.45 while the SENSEX has slid 0.03% to close at 75390.5 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

