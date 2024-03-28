Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.62%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.62% at 7007.25 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank added 6.13%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 5.41% and Indian Overseas Bank gained 5.36%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 90.00% over last one year compared to the 30.71% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.40% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.92% to close at 22326.9 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.90% to close at 73651.35 today.