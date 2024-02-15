Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.27%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.27% at 7160.8 today. The index has gained 21.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank added 5.81%, Bank of India jumped 5.27% and Union Bank of India rose 4.82%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 85.00% over last one year compared to the 21.62% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 2.92% and Nifty Energy index gained 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.32% to close at 21910.75 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.32% to close at 72050.38 today.