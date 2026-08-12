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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.05%

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.05% at 8817.5 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank jumped 4.34%, Bank of Maharashtra rose 3.70% and Union Bank of India gained 2.47%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 25.00% over last one year compared to the 0.21% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.54% and Nifty Media index gained 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.15% to close at 24435.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.24% to close at 77966.35 today.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST