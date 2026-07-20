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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.78%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.78%

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.78% at 8615.1 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank jumped 5.66%, Union Bank of India gained 4.43% and Indian Overseas Bank rose 3.40%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 2.92% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 2.27% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.39% to close at 24238.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.57% to close at 77708.52 today.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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