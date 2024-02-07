Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.86% at 6743.8 today. The index has added 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank rose 17.91%, UCO Bank added 16.33% and Central Bank of India jumped 11.42%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 73.00% over last one year compared to the 23.75% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.84% and Nifty IT index is down 1.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.01% to close at 21930.5 while the SENSEX has slid 0.05% to close at 72152 today.