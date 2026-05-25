Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.90%, NIFTY climbs 1.32%
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.90% at 8238.1 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 5.07%, Bank of India added 4.35% and Canara Bank jumped 4.27%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 23.00% over last one year compared to the 3.31% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index increased 2.29% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 2.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.32% to close at 24031.7 while the SENSEX increased 1.42% to close at 76488.96 today.
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:16 PM IST