Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.77%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.77% at 7403.15 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank jumped 5.77%, State Bank of India added 5.12% and UCO Bank gained 4.32%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 82.00% over last one year compared to the 26.70% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 1.57% and Nifty PSE index added 1.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.75% to close at 22570.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.66% to close at 74339.44 today.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

