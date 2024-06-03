Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 8.40%, NIFTY climbs 3.25%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 8.40% at 8006.15 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda rose 12.10%, Central Bank of India added 11.83% and State Bank of India gained 9.07%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 96.00% over last one year compared to the 25.52% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 7.81% and Nifty Energy index gained 6.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 3.25% to close at 23263.9 while the SENSEX increased 3.39% to close at 76468.78 today.