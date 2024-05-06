Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.66%

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 3.66% at 7252.85 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank fell 6.41%, Canara Bank slipped 5.41% and Bank of Baroda shed 3.64%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 75.00% over last one year compared to the 24.21% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 2.79% and Nifty Realty index added 2.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.15% to close at 22442.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.02% to close at 73895.54 today.
First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

