Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.75%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.75% at 8713.1 today. The index is up 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, UCO Bank gained 7.10%, Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 6.17% and Central Bank of India added 5.84%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 26.00% over last one year compared to the 3.09% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.01% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 24085.7 while the SENSEX added 0.45% to close at 77155.62 today.

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