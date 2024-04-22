Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.07%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.07% at 7146.15 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 7.04%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 4.55% and Bank of India added 4.05%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 84.00% over last one year compared to the 26.74% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.30% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.86% to close at 22336.4 while the SENSEX added 0.77% to close at 73648.62 today.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

