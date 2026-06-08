Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.04%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.56% at 749.2 today. The index is down 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd slipped 5.75%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 3.87% and Sobha Ltd shed 3.72%. The Nifty Realty index is down 28.00% over last one year compared to the 7.52% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 2.33% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.04% to close at 23123 while the SENSEX is down 0.97% to close at 73524.26 today.

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