Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.07%
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.07% at 927.35 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 2.26%, Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.15% and Anant Raj Ltd rose 1.34%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 3.60% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 0.93% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.21% to close at 24187.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.31% to close at 77470.11 today.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST