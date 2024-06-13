Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.24%

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.24% at 1119.9 today. The index has added 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 4.89%, Sobha Ltd jumped 4.84% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.50%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 114.00% over last one year compared to the 24.75% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.09% and Nifty IT index increased 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.33% to close at 23398.9 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 76810.9 today.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

