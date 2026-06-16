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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.26%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.26%

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.26% at 818.1 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd jumped 6.10%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 5.28% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 3.30%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 3.84% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.78% and Nifty Metal index is down 1.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.57% to close at 23989.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.71% to close at 76808.48 today.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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