Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.26%
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.26% at 818.1 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd jumped 6.10%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 5.28% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 3.30%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 3.84% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.78% and Nifty Metal index is down 1.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.57% to close at 23989.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.71% to close at 76808.48 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST