Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.34%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.34% at 1019.4 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 4.45%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.90% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 3.86%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 111.00% over last one year compared to the 21.87% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.87% and Nifty Media index is down 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.19% to close at 22530.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.10% to close at 73961.31 today.