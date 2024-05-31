Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.34%

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.34% at 1019.4 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 4.45%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.90% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 3.86%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 111.00% over last one year compared to the 21.87% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.87% and Nifty Media index is down 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.19% to close at 22530.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.10% to close at 73961.31 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon