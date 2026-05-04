Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.41%
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.41% at 812.7 today. The index has added 21.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd jumped 4.82%, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.52% and DLF Ltd rose 3.44%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 0.93% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index increased 1.13% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.51% to close at 24119.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.46% to close at 77269.4 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST