Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.49%, NIFTY climbs 1.02%
Nifty Realty index ended up 3.49% at 938.6 today. The index has added 25.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 7.60%, Godrej Properties Ltd added 5.08% and DLF Ltd rose 3.96%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 4.00% over last one year compared to the 4.53% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 3.03% and Nifty IT index gained 1.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.02% to close at 24206.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.08% to close at 77569.39 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST