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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.49%, NIFTY climbs 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.49%, NIFTY climbs 1.02%

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 3.49% at 938.6 today. The index has added 25.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 7.60%, Godrej Properties Ltd added 5.08% and DLF Ltd rose 3.96%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 4.00% over last one year compared to the 4.53% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 3.03% and Nifty IT index gained 1.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.02% to close at 24206.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.08% to close at 77569.39 today.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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